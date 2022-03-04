Breakfast: Narobia’s Grits and Gravy
2019 Habersham St., Savannah, Ga., 31401
Narobia’s Grits and Gravy is a recently renovated local favorite for Southern comfort food. Howard and Renee Reid opened this family restaurant in 2000, originally called NaRobia’s Bea’s Bonton after their daughter Sieda NaRobia Reid. The family used the slower months of the pandemic to renovate the building, adding a second floor and balcony seating. The menu features a range of Southern style biscuits and sandwiches with your choice of chicken, crab or salmon, as well as steaming plates of omelets and grits topped with gravy.
Breakfast: Back in the Day Bakery
2403 Bull St., Savannah, Ga., 31401
Arrive early at this weekend-only bakery or prepare to stand in line. Owners Cheryl and Griffith Day prepare a range of handcrafted breads, pastries and sandwiches at their vintage-inspired space in the Starland District. You can’t leave Savannah without trying one of their famous buttermilk biscuits. The couple are also the New York Times best-selling authors of three cookbooks for those who want to bake at home.
Lunch: Shabazz Seafood Restaurant
502 W Victory Dr., Savannah, Ga., 31405
Shabazz Seafood, opened in 1989, is owned and run by Alderwoman Estella Shabazz, her husband, Yusuf, and their daughter, Kalifa. You might even recognize this bright yellow spot from a recent episode of the Netflix travel show “Fresh, Fried & Crispy.” If not, just picture pieces of breaded fish being dunked in a vat of hot oil in slow motion. Shabazz is counter-service only, with a few picnic tables out front — the perfect spot for a fried seafood lunch when the weather is nice.
Lunch: Scenic Siesta
Book this curated picnic service in advance and enjoy the afternoon at your choice of Savannah’s spacious parks. Scenic Siesta, the brainchild of Rebekah Francois, offers guests a picnic setup complete with blankets and pillows, a themed tablescape and a variety of charcuterie boxes for up to 12 people. Whether you’re planning a bachelorette party or a romantic proposal, the pictures will definitely be Instagram-worthy.
Dinner: Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant
107 W Broughton St., Savannah, Ga., 31401
Get to know the local jazz scene while enjoying fine Southern dining at this Broughton Street restaurant. Owner Stephen T. Moore opened Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant in 2017 and quickly became the go-to spot for catching local favorites such as the Eric Jones Trio, as well as more-well-known names including Scotty Barnhart. The menu features dishes such as shrimp and grits, fried catfish and gumbo.
Dinner: The Grey
109 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Savannah, Ga., 31401
James Beard Award-winning chef Mashama Bailey is executive chef and partner of The Grey, a Southern-inspired restaurant housed in a once-segregated 1938 Greyhound Bus terminal. The space has an Art Deco-style, complete with a U-shaped bar, cathedral ceilings and an open kitchen where a ticket counter once sat. For brunch, try the fried chicken and hoe cakes (kind of like a pancake) or the crab beignets. The beef carpaccio and the smoked lamb are highlights of the dinner menu.
Beach Institute African-American Cultural Center
502 E Harris St., Savannah, Ga., 31401
The Beach Institute opened in 1867 as Savannah’s first school for African Americans. Today, the building is a museum that houses two floors of Black history and art. Beach Institute is owned and operated by the King-Tisdell Cottage Foundation, an organization founded by Wesley Wallace Law (W.W. Law), a preservationist and a former president of the Savannah chapter of NAACP. Current exhibitions include the Quilting Code, an exploration of quilts linked to the Underground Railroad.
James Kimble’s ‘Black Holocaust Memorial’
Corner of East Anderson Lane and East Broad Street
James “Double Dutch” Kimble is the local folk artist behind the Black Holocaust Memorial, a 10-foot-tall wooden and papier-mache statue that he keeps near the edge of his backyard. Kimble created the piece in response to the city’s African American Monument on River Street, which he felt had softened the history behind the transatlantic slave trade.
First African Baptist Church tour
23 Montgomery St., Savannah, Ga., 31401
The nation’s oldest Black church, built by enslaved Africans, can be found in downtown Savannah, just off Franklin Square. Although the sanctuary of First African Baptist Church wasn’t complete until 1859, historical documents show the congregation existed as far back as 1773. Inside, you will find original details such as the baptismal pool, the pipe organ and a set of church pews with African symbols carved into them. Visit their website to check the tour schedule and book your tickets.
