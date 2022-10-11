Cross-country in Canada

The Society of International Railway Travelers, a luxury rail travel agency, books train trips all over the world — but in North America, the only options are in Canada.

President and co-owner Eleanor Flagler Hardy said she likes to recommend a journey in Canada that combines two options: the Canadian, operated by VIA Rail, and the Rocky Mountaineer, run by a privately owned luxury tourist train company.

They can only be combined between mid-April and mid-October, though, when the Rocky Mountaineer operates. Passengers ride the train during the day and stop at a hotel to sleep. The Canadian, which includes sleeping accommodations, runs year-round.

Hardy said her recommendation would be to start in Vancouver and board the Rocky Mountaineer, stay overnight in Kamloops and continue to Banff in the Canadian Rockies. She said travelers can see the Rockies by road for as many days as they’d like, and then head to Jasper where they board the Canadian and continue east to Toronto.

Because her company only books the highest-end rail trips — it is part of the Virtuoso network of agencies, which specialize in luxury travel — Hardy said they recommend GoldLeaf service on the Rocky Mountaineer and Prestige class on the Canadian.

In an email, Hardy said there’s “fabulous leaf peeping” around the greater Toronto area and across Canada from late September to early October.