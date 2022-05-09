How to pick the best airport line-cutting service for you

5 Airport-specific services: For big spenders

When money isn’t an issue, you can pay your way to an even faster airport experience.

One way is through your airline. “There are paid services offered by airlines like American and United that will expedite you through the airport using priority-access lines and escorts to the gate,” Qubein says. “But this may only be worth it for celebrities who want privacy or inexperienced travelers that may need help navigating the airport.”

You can also check if your airport works with traveler concierge companies such as Perq Soleil, Royal Airport Concierge or Air General.

For a price that varies depending on your location and needs, an Air General agent will meet you at your car to escort you through check-in and security and to your gate. You can request a quote for your booking on Air General’s website. It should cost approximately $240 for three hours of service for up to four travelers, a representative for Air General said.

Available at more than 500 airports around the world, Royal Airport Concierge offers rates that also vary by location and the time of the flight. They generally range between $250 and $450 to smoothly escort a group of up to four people through a U.S. airport. Outside of the United States, the company uses fast-track lanes to bypass normal airport security. Travelers can get a quote by calling the company’s toll-free number: +1-866-769-2590.

Perq Soleil’s arrival and departure assistance is available at 300 airports and 150 countries. Staff can help travelers with expedited TSA check-in by taking them through alternative lines. Prices change depending on the airport and time of flight. For example, two hours of service at Reagan National Airport between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. costs $250 for four travelers. The service at Boston Logan International Airport is $360, and at Los Angeles International Airport, it’s $350. Request a quote for your travel day by emailing contact@perqsoleil.com.