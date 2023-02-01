Imagine a ski season in which you hop from mountain to mountain but never have to care about the increasingly steep price of a lift ticket. Those other skiers and snowboarders griping about how a day on the slopes costs the same as a new Apple Watch? You can’t relate. The multi-mountain pass is a fairly new development, but one that can save skiers a ton of money. Which one is right for you? We took a deep powder dive into the world of ski passes to help you decipher the answer.