By the time actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were told their flight was canceled and moved to the next day, they were in for a long night. There were no hotels available “within 50 miles,” Bell said on her Instagram story. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Bell, Shepard and their two kids decided they would sleep in the cozy carpeted floor of Boston Logan International Airport instead. Armed with Uno cards, a single toothbrush and around $600 worth of airport-purchased bedding, the family “made quite a home” at the gate, per Bell’s story.

That didn’t save them when, around 1 a.m., they were asked to leave.

But while Bell and Shepard felt they had no choice but to hunker down on the floor of Boston’s airport, my college roommate and I chose to have our own airport sleeping adventures this spring mostly out of free will. The cheapest flight we could find for a planned trip to Naples — courtesy of skiplagging — would have us waiting two overnight, eight-hour layovers in two different cities. A hotel or sleeping pod would add too much to our costs, and hourly sleeping pod rentals weren’t available in the dead of night.

We made the same decision any masochistic, budget-weary traveler would make: We would sleep first at the Barcelona-El Prat Airport, and then in Rome’s Fiumicino Airport. Eight hours each, midnight to 8 a.m. The sleeping would take place in shifts.

Though sleeping with our bodies scrunched between cold, thin metal armrests wasn’t the ideal way to spend nights one and two of our week-long odyssey, it did teach me a lot.

Here’s what you need to know if you find yourself having to sleep in an airport.

When you can and cannot sleep in the airport

When Bell and Shepard’s family was kicked out of their airport sleepover, it was because they were in the secure zone of the airport. At the Boston airport, as is the case in many others in the United States, the secure zone closes overnight. If they had set up camp in the nonsecure zone of the airport — before security — they might have had better luck.

“Passengers are not allowed to remain in the secure area during hours when there are no operations,” said Jennifer Mehigan, a representative for the Massachusetts Port Authority, which owns and operates Boston Logan. Though Mehigan said sleeping in other, nonsecure parts of the Boston airport is “not necessarily encouraged,” that side does not close.

Which sections of the airport are available to passengers and when varies by airport — and even by terminal. And while busier airports in major metropolises may let travelers wait overnight in secure zones, the actual security checkpoints can still be closed. At New York’s JFK Airport, for example, certain terminals will be open 24/7, but the same isn’t true for all security checkpoints. That could mean that you’re unable to get into your gate more than three hours before your flight.

At the Denver International Airport concourses in the secure zone are open “24 hours a day.” “Passengers can sleep on our concourses as long as they have a valid boarding pass with travel planned within 24 hours,” an airport spokesperson said in an email, adding that the rule does not apply to canceled or delayed flights.

Still, any travelers in secure or nonsecure zones might have to justify their being there to airport security, regardless of how long the airport is open. “Our law enforcement partners make sure that those within the airport have some sort of airport business,” Mehigan said of Boston Logan. That means travelers hoping to sleep while they wait out delays or early-morning flights should be sure to have their tickets and other travel documents at the ready in case they’re asked for them.

Airports don’t often have rules explicitly barring people from sleeping in terminals, especially in the United States, but that’s not always the case in other countries. All Spanish airports operated by state-owner airport company Aena, for example, explicitly prohibit “camping anywhere in the airport complex, inside or outside the terminals, using caravans, sleeping bags, mattresses, etc.”

Rome’s Fiumicino airport, on the other hand “is always opened and there are no constraints for passengers who want to sleep at the airport,” representative Fabiana Carboni said. “We do not have a proper sleeping areas or sleeping chairs, but passengers can sleep freely in the seating located throughout the airport.”

How to get comfortable if you have to sleep in the terminal

Donna McSherry, a former travel agent and founder of online airport advice database Sleeping in Airports, has become an expert at making the most out of a questionable sleeping arrangement ever since she spent a rough night in an Irish airport in 1994. Though her airport sleeping days are largely behind her, she has plenty of advice for how to make the most of it.

McSherry said that “most people are gonna be looking for comfort and safety,” which is why she recommends researching airports ahead of time, when possible, and making the most of what’s available when not.

Airports can be very cold, very bright and very loud. All these things can make sleeping comfortably difficult. If you can plan ahead, try to bring noise-canceling headphones, an eye mask and warm accessories, as these can make a big difference in the quality of sleep you get.

“If you’re not prepared,” McSherry said, “you really just got to make do with what’s in your bag.” Using packed clothes to block out the light or a bag as a pillow are good, reliable options.

Picking the best location

Where you are in the airport can also make a big difference. If it’s possible to stay in the secure zone, that’s often the best bet in terms of comfort and security. Concourses and other public areas in secure zones are often designed with people in mind, providing travelers a designated place to sit while they wait for their flights to board.

McSherry recommends finding a place to stay in the arrivals section rather than departures, since it’s where airports expect people to linger as they wait for transportation. Though these details vary by airport, resources like Sleeping in Airports and other websites can provide information that the airports themselves won’t provide.

The Sleeping in Airports guides for individual airports also have important information about whether airports close certain sections, and if travelers will get kicked out in those cases. All of these are factors that “depend airport to airport,” McSherry said.

If you’re sleeping in an airport because of an airline delay, you could have even more options. For example, “the airlines can request cots to be placed in the public area for passengers whose flights are delayed until the morning,” according to Mehigan. Different airlines will also have guidelines for providing hotels and transportation to passengers in certain delay or cancellation scenarios, though it’s not required by law. You can also check the Transportation Department’s cancellation and delay dashboard to see what you are owed, such as hotel vouchers.

How to stay safe when sleeping in an airport

Any time you’re sleeping in an airport, it’s important to keep safety considerations front of mind. First and foremost, this means being alert. Being aware of your surroundings is important regardless of where you sleep, but can be especially necessary in the area before security, as there’s likely to be more people around and anyone could presumably walk in and out with ease.

Having an airport partner can also make a big difference when it comes to both safety and comfort. Being with a partner or bigger group allows for sleeping in shifts so that someone can be vigilant at all times.

Hide your valuables and ensure that your bags are attached securely to your body or something else, especially while you’re sleeping. Wrapping your arms around the straps of your backpack, for example, could make you more likely to wake up should someone try to take it.

Alternative airport sleeping options

Many airports, and especially the bigger ones, have an array of intentionally rest-friendly options to choose from that don’t require roughing it. The better-equipped airports will have sleeping pods or hotel rooms that can be rented by the hour, such as YotelAir, Go Sleep and Minute Suites. Many others will have hotels right on campus or nearby, which can be a great option for those who want a bed and a shower. It’s important to keep in mind that all of these can be relatively pricey and are not always available overnight. They should also be booked in advance.

When real beds and their related amenities aren’t possible, airport lounges are an alternative — if you have status or perks. Often, travelers can gain access to these lounges with certain credit cards or rewards programs, or by buying a day pass. Inside, you can find nicer, more comfortable couches on which to nap. In the best lounges, there’s even showers that you can use to freshen up after a long day or night of travel.

Travelers can also take advantage of public lounge areas, as well. At the Denver airport, for example, “there are many areas within the concourses that offer quiet areas to get some rest,” per an airport representative, including a designated rest and recharge space that is free to all passengers.

How to pack to be prepared

For those willing to try their hand at airport sleeping, a move most airport representatives did not recommend, there are some essential considerations that have the potential to make or break your experience. Packing with your comfort in mind and researching the airport in advance can make the sleep more bearable.

While you might not have the budget or desire to spend $600 on airport bedding a la Bell and Shepard, that doesn’t mean you should neglect sleeping comforts altogether. Bringing a cot, towel or blanket can make sleeping on the floor more enjoyable, for example. Airports are also very cold, which can make gloves or a hat a helpful, space-efficient accessory.