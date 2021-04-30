I never did any overnight driving — it never sat right with me even on the nights I had plenty of energy. I also never walked down any quiet or dark streets at night. After attending a protest in downtown Portland, it was late, past 10 p.m. Though exhausted from reporting, I waited an extra 30 minutes until I saw a group of people walking in the direction of my hotel, and I walked behind them. In those would-be tense and scary moments, it was critical to rely on my instincts.