At a family camp, a child can get to know some of the counselors and the daily schedule with some familiar faces at their side. If they return the next summer for a regular session without parents, they have the advantage of knowing the layout of the site, the staff and some of the camp rituals.

The best way to find a camp can be word of mouth from campers or staff. At the Minneapolis St. Paul airport a few summers back, I saw three boys who looked to be around 10 years old chatting excitedly about their time at camp. When I approached the counselor with them, she said they were from Camp Nebagamon and let me take a photo of her staff T-shirt, as I wasn’t sure that I would be able to recall the name, let alone pronounce it.

