Instead of Paris, try Buenos Aires

According to Hopper data, airfare to Europe this summer is the highest it’s been in more than five years, averaging over $1,100 per ticket. With expensive flights and crowds expected in big cities like Paris, look south, instead, to Argentina. Berg says fares to South America are down almost 10 percent from pre-pandemic prices, averaging about $700 per ticket.

“You have destinations in that region that offer as much history, culture, food — you name it — as many European cities,” Berg said, recommending Buenos Aires as an example. “And your dollar goes considerably further than it does in Europe or many other countries.”