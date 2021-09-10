If a plane is your only option, Hayhoe suggests looking for airlines that choose more sustainable jet fuel. But most climate experts will tell you to find alternatives to flying, like taking the train when possible. This is going to be an easier ask depending on where you are in the world, like Europe and Asia where train systems are more abundant. In the United States, unless you’re near an Amtrak route that fits your travel needs, taking the train instead of flying is a bigger challenge.