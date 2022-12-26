By The Way A trip through ‘The Crown’: Fake Buckingham Palace and a royal yacht Country homes and cathedrals stand in as castles and Westminster Abbey. Here’s how to visit the locations from the Netflix show. The Burghley House, seen in this scene from Season 2 of "The Crown," is used as a stand-in for Windsor Castle. (Robert Viglasky/Netflix)

If you’re like millions of people around the world, it’s highly likely you’ve taken the tumultuous journey through British royal history with “The Crown.” The Emmy-award winning Netflix series has enthralled viewers with drama, costumes and historical sites since it was released in 2016. Using a cast of frequently changing actors, the show brings the extensive reign of Queen Elizabeth II to life — though Britain’s government has urged fans to remember that the series is loosely based on past events and is, in fact, a work of fiction.

Official royal residences and key landmarks are also staged in the show, with country houses and cathedrals serving as stand-ins for Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey.

If you’re looking to plan your own trip through the show, here are some of the locations that are used as stand-ins for royal homes and historic buildings — and how to visit them.

Wilton House and Lancaster House (Buckingham Palace)

Almost 100 miles from London’s Buckingham Palace stands Wilton House, a sprawling 14,000-acre estate in Wiltshire, England, which is one of the homes that subs as the luxury royal residence in “The Crown.”

With its rose gardens, Gothic hall, Tudor tower and crimson silk velvet curtains, the mansion is considered one of Britain’s finest country homes and serves as a fine stand-in for the palace in seasons 1, 2 and 3.

Built by the first Earl of Pembroke in 1544, Wilton House now belongs to the 18th Earl and Countess of Pembroke, William Herbert and Victoria Bullough. The couple open their doors to the public at certain times throughout the year. Organized tours take visitors through state rooms dating back to the 17th century and into the ornate library, which fans of the show will recognize as Queen Elizabeth’s drawing room.

Just a five-minute walk from Buckingham Palace is London’s Lancaster House, a Grade I-listed mansion (the highest historical significance) with Louis XIV-style interiors that have been used by the show’s producers to depict life inside the royal palace for at least four seasons. The house, which was commissioned in 1825 by the Duke of York, features a sweeping staircase, a music room, chandeliers and Corinthian columns.

Formerly a royal residence, Lancaster House is now managed by the British government. The venue has been used for international summits, formal dinners and conferences. The venue is available to book for private events.

Ardverikie Estate (Balmoral Estate)

At the heart of Scotland’s Ardverikie Estate in Kinloch Laggan, Inverness-shire, lies Ardverikie House, a striking 19th century building that serves as the perfect substitute for Balmoral Castle in several episodes. Balmoral, the official Scottish home of the royal family since 1852, is where Queen Elizabeth II died in September.

Nestled in woodland with “pepper-pot” turrets and high gray walls, the buildings are strikingly similar. Ardverikie is surrounded by mountains, lakes, wild red deer and 38,000 acres of land. Balmoral, an 80-mile drive, can be found in Aberdeenshire, surrounded by 50,000 acres of peaceful landscape.

The public are welcome to tour Ardverikie Estate, according to the state’s official website. Those who want to spend the night can pick from eight cottages, a farmhouse or isolated eco pod.

Somerleyton Hall (Sandringham Estate)

Somerleyton Hall in Suffolk, England, is the 5,000-acre estate used to recreate Sandringham House, a country retreat long cherished by generations of British royalty.

Somerleyton and Sandringham are linked by design, according to Somerleyton Hall’s events manager Peter Thompson. “Both were originally Jacobean houses that were extensively remodeled in the Victorian era, so they have a very similar feel and sensibility about them.”

Thompson said that filming inside the hall and the grounds was a “mammoth operation” and that it took 12 days to strip contents from the hall and redress it for just three days of filming. Specialist teams photographed the original layout of rooms and their contents so all items would eventually be returned to their original place.

In Season 4, Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin, dances in Somerleyton’s ballroom in Episode 9 as her marriage to Prince Charles (now king) continues to unravel.

Lord and Lady Somerleyton, Hugh Crossley and Lara Bailey, currently live at Somerleyton Hall, so the venue is closed to the public, though visitors are invited to tour 12 acres of lush green gardens between April and October each year.

Burghley House (Windsor Castle)

Burghley House, a Tudor mansion with arched windows and towering walls in Lincolnshire, England, plays the role of Windsor Castle in the Season 4 of “The Crown.” Earlier seasons depicting the castle were recorded at Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire.

The real Windsor Castle, in England, has served as home for more than 40 British kings and queens in the last 1,000 years.

While producers of the show used the grand 16th-century English country house to capture its regal interior, Burghley was also used in Season 5 of the show to recreate the 1992 Windsor fire that devastated the royal family and sparked a five-year restoration project that cost more than 37 million pounds.

The blaze burned for 15 hours and took 1.5 million gallons of water to extinguish. The queen arrived at Windsor after the blaze, a moment recreated by actor Imelda Staunton in Season 5.

Burghley House was built by Queen Elizabeth I’s Lord High Treasurer between 1555 and 1587. Visitors can book to stay overnight in the Dairy, opt for a luxury tent in the grounds or book a room at the William Cecil within the estate. Those unable to travel can take a tour online.

Hylands House (The White House)

Hylands House in Chelmsford, England, usually hosts weddings, private business events and parties. But the Grade II-listed building, which is set within 574 acres of historic parkland, is also featured in “The Crown” as a stand-in for the White House.

With its pearly exterior, front-facing columns and green backdrop, Hyland House resembles the U.S. presidential office and residence, despite being about ten hours away by plane.

In Season 3 of the show, Helena Bonham Carter plays the queen’s sister, Princess Margaret. Scenes depict the princess arriving at the presidential office with husband Antony Armstrong-Jones, also known as Lord Snowdon, played by actor Ben Daniels. The two embark on a meeting at the fake White House in Essex with the 36th U.S. President, Lyndon B. Johnson, played by Clancy Brown.

Hylands House is free to explore and is open every third Sunday of the month. Visitors are invited to sit for afternoon tea or to watch live music in the courtyard. You can also take a virtual tour.

Royal Yacht Britannia

The Royal Yacht Britannia, also known as “the floating palace,” served the queen and the royal family for more than 40 years. The ship sailed more than 1 million nautical miles globally, from Scotland to South Yemen.

The vessel was another home for the queen, a safe space away from the mainland and used for honeymoons and vacations. The yacht is seen in the latest season of “The Crown,” though scenes were not filmed on the real vessel but inside a studio that recreated the ship.

Before filming Season 2, “The Crown’s” art director visited the original vessel — now retired and moored in Edinburgh — to photograph, draw and capture drone footage of Britannia so that the recreation would be perfect.

The Royal Yacht Britannia said there’s been a spike in visitors to the real yacht since it was featured. Guests are asked to book tickets in advance. Want to spend the night? Britannia’s sister ship, Fingal, is a floating hotel just minutes away.

Ely Cathedral (Westminster Abbey)

Ely Cathedral, in the city of Ely in Cambridgeshire, England, doubles as London’s Westminster Abbey in “The Crown.”

With its distinctive patterned tiles and medieval detailing, the historical monument poses similarities with the abbey, which has been the setting for every royal coronation since 1066 and for at least 16 royal weddings, including the marriage of Catherine and William, now the Princess and Prince of Wales.

In Season 1, the church was used to recreate the 1947 wedding of Elizabeth and Philip, played by Claire Foy and Matt Smith. Thousands of pilgrims and tourists visit the cathedral every year and guided tours are available. Tickets must be booked in advance.

