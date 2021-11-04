Cheap Holiday Expert creator Chelsea Dickenson shared a TikTok about how to increase your chances of getting a full row for you and a friend. When you are choosing seats before the flight, select the aisle and the window. Left with the option of taking a middle seat, other travelers will be motivated to go elsewhere, leaving your row with a seat to spare. Alternatively, travelers flying alone can book a middle seat and hope other passengers will opt to reserve more desirable aisle or middle seats.