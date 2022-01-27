Have you always dreamed of visiting Boston but can’t afford a hotel? Do you want access to the slopes of Tahoe without paying peak-season rates? Generally responsible people can find gigs caring after homes and pets. Companies like Nomador and TrustedHousesitters connect people who love to travel with people who need some help looking after their homes or pets in exchange for room and board. There are blogs dedicated to this lifestyle for people looking to learn more about the opportunity before jumping into a trip.