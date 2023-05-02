A footrest hammock, $25

For $24.99, I felt like the fanciest person in coach, thanks to the “Airplane Footrest,” an accessory that’s intended to relieve back and leg discomfort. It was soothing as soon as I slipped my feet in the hammock on my 15½ hour flight from New York to South Korea. I’ve never noticed your body absorbs a slight vibration when your feet are on the plane floor. The lightly padded hammock eliminated all rumbling, giving me a full-body equivalent of putting on noise-canceling headphones.

The manufacturer claims it’s suitable for all heights, but at 5-foot-4, I can’t speak for tall travelers. What I do know is that it came in a flat bag, unfolded easily and could be clipped into place in a minute (you lower your tray table, hang the sling straps on the table’s hinges, then fold the tray table back up). It was perfect for the window seat, and maybe the middle if you knew the person in the window seat. But when I had an aisle seat on a redeye from Vietnam to Japan, I skipped the sling so my neighbors wouldn’t feel trapped.