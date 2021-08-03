Lastly, your travel journal is a great place to write down your trip wish lists, e.g. what works of art you want to see at a museum or which neighborhoods you would like to explore. In my most recent one, I had a Paris “food and drink goals” page with line items like getting a jambon-beurre sandwich at Caractère de Cochon (which we made happen) and having a martini at Bar Hemingway at the Ritz Paris (which we failed to do). The list helped us plan our days and also serve as a record of what we accomplished.