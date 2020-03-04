5 travel tips for a smooth spring break, according to the experts

Spring break is one of America’s most notorious travel periods. It’s the prize you win for surviving a long, dark, cold winter. It’s a time that encourages running off to somewhere warm to let loose after spending a season chapped, bundled up and longing for the sun’s healing rays.

To make the most out of your time frolicking in the sand and the surf, we’re going through the various ways spring break can go awry — and sharing insight from experts who can help you turn things around when the going gets tough.

Keep your passport in check

According to searches on Google Flights, four of the top 10 trending spring break travel destinations are abroad. Before you fly off to popular international spring break spots like Mexico or the Cayman Islands, make sure you have at least six months of validity on your passport, as well as any required visas for your trip. Passport woes are the State Department’s most common problem for spring breakers.

“They don’t have the right validity on their passports, so they get stuck in whatever country they’re visiting,” says Yolanda Parra, the State Department’s director of American citizens services within the Bureau of Consular Affairs.

Whether you have an expiring passport or lose it abroad, the State Department won't be able to issue you an emergency passport unless you're experiencing an actual emergency, so you'll have to figure out where the nearest U.S. Embassy or consulate is in the place you're spring breaking.

Whether you have an expiring passport or lose it abroad, the State Department won’t be able to issue you an emergency passport unless you’re experiencing an actual emergency, so you’ll have to figure out where the nearest U.S. Embassy or consulate is in the place you’re spring breaking.

“We ask travelers to be patient, come and make an appointment at the embassy, and we try our best to put them at the top of the queue to get them home as soon as possible,” Parra says.

If you figure out you have passport problems before your trip, you can use a service such as FedEx to expedite passport processing. FedEx handles passport renewals; reporting a lost, stolen or damaged passport; changing a name; applying for a second passport; or getting one for a child.

Choose your spring break companions carefully

A surefire way to sabotage your spring break is to travel with the wrong people. Maybe that’s a romantic partner, maybe it’s a group of friends that gets along well on paper but not out in the wild. Are these friends likely to bail on you while you’re boarding your flight to Florida? Carefully curate your guest list before you book your trip.



As you plan your non-solo spring break, talk to those you’re traveling with to get a sense of what everyone wants from the vacation and how everyone prefers to travel.

“One person would be a planner, one person could be more spontaneous,” says relationship expert Paulette Sherman, a psychologist and author of the book “Dating From the Inside Out.” “These differences can cause a lot of problems, and sometimes it’s good to talk ahead of time about expectations.”

If this is your first vacation with a significant other, you may want to start small instead of embarking on a giant spring break adventure. Try a mini spring break to see if your travel styles are compatible. The last thing you want to do is break up on vacation.

Drink alcohol with caution

Spring break and partying are synonymous for many travelers. Whether you’re cracking a cold one by the pool or ordering tropical cocktails at a hotel bar, it’s important to drink with caution (not to mention responsibly and in moderation) during your vacation.

For those traveling to a particularly hot place (you lucky dog, you), remember to stay hydrated, especially if you’re going to be day drinking.

“If you’re going to have some alcohol, make sure you balance it, because the sun and the heat can really catch people off guard if they’re not used to this environment,” says Sgt. Tom Gray, public information officer for the Lake Havasu City Police Department. “Drink plenty of water in between the alcohol."

Then there’s the alcohol itself. When Parra’s own daughter was traveling for spring break last year, her No. 1 piece of advice was to be vigilant about the alcohol she consumed.

“There is a problem about tainted alcohol,” she says.

Parra encourages travelers not to drink something they didn’t see made. If you think you have consumed tainted alcohol and start to feel ill, follow the State Department’s recommendation to seek medical attention. You can contact the American Citizens Services unit at your nearest U.S. Embassy or consulate to report a tainted alcohol incident, or call the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs at 888-407-4747.

Be wary of traveling with drugs

Obviously, it’s against the law to travel with illegal drugs, but what some spring break travelers might not be aware of is that traveling with one’s own prescriptions may get them in trouble abroad. For example, bringing the prescription amphetamine drug Adderall into Japan is prohibited.

“Travelers assume that U.S. laws apply in every country around the world, which is not the case,” Parra says. “If you’re accustomed to carrying medications in the U.S., and those medications, for example, may not be legal in another country, then you could find yourself in a difficult situation.”

Before your trip, go to the State Department website to review the country information of the place you’re visiting to double-check if your medicine is allowed.

The State Department also recommends carrying any medication in its original, labeled container, along with a letter from your doctor that describes your medication and why you need to take it.

Whether you break a local law by traveling with drugs or commit some other illegal act, know that the State Department will always help you, but there are limitations.

“What we can’t do is act as their attorney,” Parra says, “but we have good relationships with local law enforcement so that if any U.S. citizen is incarcerated for whatever reason, they notify us, and we will immediately go within the first 24 to 48 hours, depending on how far away they are to the embassy.”

The State Department will give you the information you need to get a local attorney, brief you on local laws and contact your family.

Book adventurous excursions wisely

Anyone planning on getting their adrenaline going with adventurous travel this spring break should make sure to do their homework.

“Don’t just go away zip-lining with some guy that you met at the airport holding up a sign,” Parra says. “Most of the time everything goes well, but we have run up against incidents where people have had accidents."

Parra says the State Department has seen the adventure travel category growing, but excursions are not always safe. In the United States alone, there have been about 16,850 nonfatal injuries related to zip-lining treated in emergency rooms from 1997 through 2012, The Washington Post reported. Although skydiving and bungee fatalities are rare, they do occur. Before booking a tour, make sure to check out the operator to see whether it’s licensed to operate in the country, and make sure it provides proper equipment and training for participants.

According to the State Department website, many accidents have occurred because of travelers’ preexisting health conditions. See your doctor ahead of your trip to make sure you’re healthy enough for adventurous excursions, and assess the quality and availability of medical care where you’re traveling. Purchase travel insurance that covers your activities, as well as medical evacuation.

