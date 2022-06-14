6 tips for traveling internationally with children under 5

3 Prepare, prepare, prepare for the plane

With a bit of preparation, you and your children can have a smooth, stress-free flight. Give your child a pacifier or sippy cup during takeoff and landing. The sucking action will help equalize their ears to the change in pressure and reduce the possibility of pain.

A hungry toddler is an angry toddler, so always have snacks on hand. Fruit squeeze packs, granola bars and other easy-to-carry, mess-free snacks are a great idea. Ensure that you order your in-flight food ahead of time, so it arrives right at mealtime. This will help to avoid tantrums while you wait for the couple three rows ahead to choose between chicken and fish. Finally, for bottle-fed babies, kids under 2 can bring full bottles and sippy cups through security and onto the plane.

Entertainment is key: A tablet loaded with children’s programs, interactive apps or read-aloud books will hold their attention. Try gift-wrapping a small, inexpensive toy for them to open every hour in the air. This will offer a distraction and give them an activity to look forward to.

Pack an extra set of clothes for you and your little one. Spills happen, diapers explode, and food will inevitably find its way onto fingers, faces and your shirt.

