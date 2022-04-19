Do I still need to wear a mask on a plane? 5 questions, answered.

Placeholder while article actions load

It was an announcement heard all over — and 35,000 feet above — the country on Monday: A federal judge in Florida struck down the federal transportation mask mandate. The Transportation Security Administration said it would no longer enforce the rule, and large U.S. airlines and transportation companies announced masks were optional.

Videos posted on social media showed that some pilots broke the news midflight, leading to cheers as passengers ripped off their face coverings. Other travelers complained that they were suddenly surrounded by maskless people after taking off when the mandate was still in place.

It was a chaotic end of an era that has stretched nearly two years; airlines had been requiring masks since May 2020.

Here’s what travelers should know about the change.

What does the ruling mean?

The judge’s decision means the mask order handed down by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2021 is “not in effect at this time,” according to the White House. The TSA said in a statement that due to the ruling, “effective immediately,” it would no longer enforce its security directives that required mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. That left the decision about whether to require masks up to airlines, other transportation companies, airports and local authorities.

The mask rule has been extended several times, at one point set to lift on Monday before the CDC kicked the deadline to May 3 last week to monitor an increase in coronavirus cases.

Do I still have to wear a mask?

In most transportation scenarios, no. But remember that the mask mandate doesn’t just apply to planes and airports. It also applied to trains, ferries, buses, ride-shares, taxis, trolleys and other transportation hubs.

Some mask mandates were staying in place. Public transit riders in New York City will still need to wear a face covering on subways, buses and trains, local media reported. Philadelphia International Airport is requiring masks under a city mandate.

But many mask rules were dropping.

Amtrak said masks would not be required for riders and workers, but said face coverings were “welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19.” Large public transportation systems transportation including NJ Transit and the Metro in D.C. dropped theirs.

Uber said Monday that they will no longer require riders and driver to wear mask in U.S. cities, but said mask use is still recommended. Riders can also now ride in the front seat again.

You can now ride without a mask and use the front seat if you need to. While mask usage is still recommended, we’ve updated our Covid Safety policies. Let’s move forward, safely together.



For US riders only. pic.twitter.com/LgHYSsC4Bg — Uber (@Uber) April 19, 2022

What are the airlines doing?

All major U.S. carriers said that they would no longer enforce the mandate for both customers and crew in the United States, including United, Delta, American, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue and Spirit. Some international routes might still require masks, depending on the rules at the destination.

The Association of Flight Attendants (AFA-CWA) tweeted a statement on Monday: “Immediately, we urge calm and consistency in airports and on planes. The last thing we need for workers on the frontlines or passengers traveling today is confusion & chaos. Check the latest updates from airlines for specific travel requirements.”

If you are flying internationally, airlines urged travelers to check and follow mandates in their arrival or departure city.

Immediately, we urge calm & consistency in airports & on planes. The last thing we need for workers on the frontlines or passengers traveling today is confusion & chaos. Check the latest updates from airlines for specific travel requirements. Read more: pic.twitter.com/6px0OGDCZG — AFA-CWA (@afa_cwa) April 18, 2022

What do health experts say about wearing a mask on a plane?

Anyone concerned about getting covid should still wear one. John Swartzberg, a professor of infectious diseases and vaccinology at UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health, said wearing a well-fitting N95 mask, leaving it on during the entire flight and staying up to date with vaccinations offers “considerable protection.”

Is that the final word?

It’s not clear what, if anything, happens next. At a press briefing Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the ruling “obviously a disappointing decision.”

“The Department of Justice would make any determinations about litigation,” she said.

