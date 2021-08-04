Travelers can use the NHS Covid Pass app (the U.K.'s vaccine passport system) to upload and store coronavirus test information; however, officially storing your vaccine status in the app is only available for those 16 years and older who have been vaccinated in Wales or England. When required, U.S. travelers will have to show their CDC vaccine card and any necessary test results. Landry recommends downloading the app Verifly to keep a digital record of your vaccine and test results.