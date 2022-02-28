Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began last week, the travel industry has joined in the effort to show solidarity to the afflicted nation. Airlines have ended partnerships with Russia’s largest air carrier, Aeroflot, and travel advisers have stopped making bookings in the region. Even the Russian ballet has canceled its performances to show its support for Ukraine.

For travelers watching the crisis unfold and its impact grow beyond Ukraine’s borders, there may be confusion over upcoming trip plans. Will their flights to Europe be canceled? Should they postpone upcoming trips to the region?

To address travelers’ key concerns, we spoke with experts on travel security and aviation to find out what places to avoid, how to protect or cancel a trip, and how long people should be on alert.