Do I attend a week-long family reunion across the country in late July, where 50-60 people ages 1 to 76 will be staying together in a 20-bedroom house? I’ll be vaccinated, as will many (but not all) of the adults. There are also about 20 kids under 16 who probably won’t be. I haven’t traveled anywhere in over a year, and I’m not sure I’m ready to get on a plane — much less hang out, unmasked, with a large group of people for a week. What would Fauci do? — Allison, Missoula, Mont.