Countries around the world have eased entry requirements for international travelers, but many still require coronavirus tests or proof of vaccination to enter. And for some, not just any proof will do.

Depending on where you’re headed, showing a vaccination card from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may not be enough. You may need to take extra steps before your trip to set up a “vaccine passport” that can be digitally verified.

Below, experts detail how vaccine passports work, how to get them and where you might need one now.