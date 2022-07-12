Volunteer on the National Mall for a deeper D.C. experience

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On a sunny June morning, I showed up to World War II Memorial on D.C.'s National Mall ready to get in the fountain — not to cool off, but to clean it. I organized a volunteer project for my By The Way co-workers with the National Park Service as a way to give back and spend time together off Zoom. Our mission: clean the memorial’s 4,048 gold stars, each representing 100 American military deaths during World War II.

It was an honor to put on waders, stand knee-deep in the fountain and scrub the thousands of stars. My grandfather, a World War II veteran, is alive today; other team members also had a connection to the war. Some stars represent people who fought alongside my grandpa and kept him safe after he was hit with Nazi shrapnel.

NPS employs more than 5,800 active-duty military and veterans. The park ranger who led our volunteer project was James Pierce, an Army National Guard veteran and Purple Heart recipient who was wounded in Iraq in 2012.

The volunteer effort felt like a small way to pay respects to veterans and those killed in World War II, plus give back to the city I have called home for three years. Whether you’re a D.C. tourist or a local, here is how to volunteer on the National Mall for a more meaningful experience.

How to reach out

Even with a big staff, “we definitely rely on volunteers,” says Emmanuel Ekekwe, program manager for the National Mall and Memorial Parks Volunteers-in-Parks program. “At the Mall, we have volunteers who provide services every day.”

To coordinate your project, start at Volunteer.gov, or go through NPS’s volunteer portal.

I applied for our volunteer day online about a month in advance, providing details on how many were in our group and our availability. After our request was accepted, the site contact reached out with a volunteer date, a few more questions about our group and information on next steps.

Projects vary from detailing memorials to mulching the National Mall grounds. You could end up painting signs and park benches, planting flowers and removing invasive species of plants, or cleaning the Vietnam or Korean War Memorial. Ekekwe says they often give groups with kids tasks such as litter pickup. There are also opportunities to help with visitor services, such as giving tourists directions and the history of the park.

The park’s unofficial volunteer season is between March and November. Ekekwe says the online sign-up system closes in May, so you will have to plan your volunteer project in advance. But cancellations do happen, so it is not impossible to find a project later.

Ekekwe says it is helpful to have flexible dates when providing availability so they have a better chance at accommodating your request.

Go with a group

The best way to volunteer at the National Mall is with a group. You can tackle bigger projects, cover more ground and also have an opportunity to bond with your family, friends or, as in our case, colleagues.

“We don’t really accommodate individuals seeking to do wall washings or painting, just litter clean-up,” Ekekwe says.

Ekekwe steers solo volunteers toward Rock Creek Park, the C&O Canal and Capital Parks East — which contains 14 park sites (such as Anacostia Park and Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens) and covers more than 8,000 acres from Capitol Hill into the Maryland suburbs.

Request a project with a personal connection

If you want to connect with a particular piece of history, tell the NPS coordinator you would like to volunteer at a specific memorial. Ekekwe says it is common to have volunteers come to honor family members who have served in the military.

Without knowing any of our connections, we were given the task of cleaning the World War II Memorial stars — only the second time a volunteer group has been allowed to do so.

You can also tell coordinators about any special skill sets or previous experience. “That can help us plan a project where people can come and use more advanced tools to help us,” Ekekwe says.

Pack outdoor essentials

Since most projects are outdoors, show up with basic outdoor essentials: sunscreen, water, a hat and closed-toe shoes.

Your coordinator will let you know exactly what to bring ahead of your volunteer day. In our case, the park service provide waders and T-shirts, along with buckets, brushes and soap to clean the stars.

Whatever you end up doing, your work will be appreciated — by you and others. As we stood in the fountain and scrubbed, visitors and veterans from around the country stopped to thank us.

“Typically most of [the projects] occur like early in the morning on the weekends, so there aren’t very many visitors around; it feels a lot different than it does with huge crowds around,” Ekekwe says. “It’s a solemn opportunity to reflect on veterans and the icons that we have on the Mall.”

