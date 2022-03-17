Couples will often reserve blocks of rooms at one or more hotels for guests at some kind of discount. But that doesn’t mean travelers necessarily need to stay there.

Anna Coats, editor of the online wedding publication Marry Me Tampa Bay, said the venue that a couple chooses often may be on the higher end and not as friendly to budgets, even with a discount. That is especially true as more people are returning to travel after staying home during the pandemic. She suggests looking for nearby hotels that are less costly — but she also warns to factor in any transportation costs and to make reservations as soon as possible.