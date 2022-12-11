By The Way Your ultimate ‘White Lotus’ itinerary for Sicily Where to find the real hotel and locations from Season 2 of HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries in Season 2, Episode 2 of HBO’s "The White Lotus." (Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Sicily is a Mediterranean paradise, where beauty, culture and history converge — a magical land forged by the mercurial Mount Etna, one of the world’s most active volcanoes. Etna’s dominating presence metaphorically divides the island into an idyllic east and a bustling west. It’s the volcano’s mythology and volatility that make Sicily the perfect setting for the latest season of HBO’s “The White Lotus” as the ultrarich get scammed, hide affairs, face existential dread — and, as we theorize for the finale — kill.

Murder aside, if this season has inspired you to plan your own Italian holiday, we’ve gathered the real-life ‘White Lotus’ locations, from Sicily’s east to west — plus, all sights guests missed while stabbing each other in the back.

East Sicily

The ‘White Lotus’ hotel

Tanya, her assistant Portia and the rest of the tormented White Lotus guests disembark in Taormina, the coastal hilltown so close to Mount Etna that the Greeks made it a backdrop for their Teatro Greco, an ancient theater. The subsequent centuries bequeathed Roman, medieval and Baroque architecture to create a postcard-perfect destination, including the Four Seasons’ San Domenico Palace, the real-life hotel that serves as The White Lotus.

Perched on the cliffs overlooking the Ionian Sea, San Domenico Palace was formerly a 14th century convent. It’s as luxurious as you see in the small screen — 111 rooms and suites, panoramic views, courtyards and gardens with old-world charm.

The hotel’s white-tablecloth restaurant is a nightly backdrop in the show — so much so that it makes you wonder why guests aren’t out experiencing the rest of Sicily’s dining scene. Even Cameron points out one episode: “I don’t know why they keep giving us these menus. We know it back to front by now.” But at least it’s not the average flavorless hotel restaurant; it’s the Michelin-starred Principe Cerami with Sicily-inspired dishes and a view. The crew can also be seen at Anciovi, San Domenico Palace’s pool terrace restaurant. La Cambusa, a beachside restaurant and bar in nearby Giardini Naxos, is used as The White Lotus beach club.

Then there’s Bar and Chiostro, the piano bar in the show, which features a cocktail called the Gelosia e Mandolino — inspired by Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton’s famous explosive fight at the hotel.

But the guests are missing out on nearby gems by only hotel dining: the Michelin-starred Otto Geleng at the Grand Hotel Timeo, beachside La Capinera and the quaint Tischi Toschi.

Seaside With about 922 miles of coastline, it’s no wonder that the beach plays a supporting role in the show. Some of eastern Sicily’s most picturesque beaches are just off Taormina, like Isola Bella, a tiny island connected to the mainland by a narrow path. Some of the beach scenes, however, were filmed in the sandier Cefalu, which is located in northern Sicily. There are also small coastal towns to explore that dot Sicily’s coastline, such as Letojanni, Furci Siculo and Giarre. ‘The Godfather’ In Episode 3, Albie, Bert and Dominic make an excursion to Fiumefreddo di Sicilia to the palatial Castello degli Schiavi villa — the famed “Godfather” home and hideout for Michael Corleone where his first wife, Apollonia, is killed. Meanwhile, just north of Taormina is the tiny village Savoca, where the granita di limone — a frozen lemon treat — at Bar Vitelli are divine, and the backdrop is a step back in time. This is where Michael first laid eyes on Apollonia.

Etna

The altitude, intense sunlight and notable temperature differentials make Etna the place for winemaking. Take a tip from Harper, Ethan, Cameron and Daphne (minus the awkward tension) and go to Passopisciaro for a day of wine tasting at Planeta’s Feudo di Mezzo, an estate on Etna’s northern slope.

“Etna is an inimitable terroir unique to the world,” Vito Planeta, head of Planeta’s cultural projects, said in an email. “Remarkable temperature ranges, mineral-rich volcanic soils, a mountain viticulture with great personality and a concentration of beauty, nature and landscape.”

For thrill-seekers and volcano-hunters, head to Nicolosi, a small town on the southern slope. Go Etna organizes guided volcano excursions in off-roading vehicles and trekking excursions where you’ll step into a landscape of fumaroles and craters.

Inland

While the Sicilian coast is gorgeous, inland is worth exploring, especially the Val di Noto in southeastern Sicily. Of the eight towns, top of the list are Noto, Modica and Ragusa, a triumvirate of Sicilian Baroque. Each city feels like a fairy tale, with ornate cathedrals and palaces of yellow sandstone.

On Daphne and Harper’s trip to Noto, they take in the architecture, but miss out on foodie landmark Caffe Sicilia, where chef Corrado Assenza creates Sicily’s very best Sicilian cassate (a traditional cake) and cannoli. Just outside of Noto is Villa Elena, interior designer Jacques Garcia’s home, which is used as Quentin’s villa in Palermo.

Pop over to Modica, a city built into a gorge, with labyrinthine streets and stairwells that connect its alta (high) and bassa (low) neighborhoods. Modica is the epicenter of Sicily’s chocolate; Cioccolato di Modica is an IGP “protected geographical indication” product whose history stems back to centuries-old Spanish techniques. For a taste, head to Antica Dolceria Bonajuto, where they’ve spent more than 100 years making chocolate bars and confections.

Like Modica, Ragusa is a divided town: Ragusa Superiore (upper) and Ragusa Ibla (lower). The ancient Ibla has a magical maze of churches, palaces and narrow streets, and it boasts Michelin-starred Duomo and Locanda Don Serafino. But most importantly is Cantunera, the corner shop where chef Sandro Pace serves his award-winning fried rice balls, known as arancini, which he says are best enjoyed “in bites.”

West Sicily

Etna, though located more eastern, is the great divide for Sicily. “Eastern Sicily has a personality that reflects the energy of Etna — tenacity and determination,” says Agata Polizzi, an art historian and Palermo native. “Palermitani are perhaps more easygoing. Remember we didn’t grow up under an active volcano but instead, for centuries Palermo was the capital of the Kingdom of Two Sicilies and has always been the center of culture.”

Palermo is bustling, beautiful and a completely different vibe from the coastal and hill towns. Located in the northwest of Sicily, the port city has opened its doors to everyone since its foundation, which shaped Sicilian history, architecture and culture from the ancient Phoenicians to contemporary artists.

The old city center is Sicilian decadence with remnants of palaces and centuries-old street markets while its outskirts calm down with promenades and beaches. We only get a brief glimpse of the city when Portia and Jack dine-and-dash on arancini. But there’s much more to explore.

Vecchio Centro is the historic center where you’ll find iconic crossroads Quattro Canti, Palermo Cathedral, Norman Palace (also called Royal Palace), the historic Vucciria and Ballaro markets, as well as Piazza Marina, the city’s ancient square and port. Northwest neighborhood Zisa, named for the medieval Moorish palace La Zisa, has become an arts hub with Cantieri Culturali alla Zisa — formerly factories and warehouses — and ZACentrale, a contemporary arts center. Politeama is the contemporary city center and home to the Teatro Massimo opera house — where Tanya takes in “Madama Butterfly.”

Just southwest of the city is Monreale and UNESCO World Heritage site Cattedrale di Monreale, which is decorated with Byzantine-style mosaics. On the way to Monreale is Villa Tasca, which is used as the Noto villa where Daphne and Harper spent the night. And for a little beach time, head northwest to Mondello or east to Cefalù.

