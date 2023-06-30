By The Way How smoke from Canada wildfires could disrupt your summer vacation Where to check for air pollution, how airports will be affected and other factors to consider before you travel (iStock; Washington Post illustration)

To soak up the glory of summer in Michigan, Martha Cavazos and a group of friends planned a camping trip about an hour north of home in Detroit for early June. Then Canada’s worst fire season on record began, spreading smoke across North America. They pushed their trip back, hoping air quality concerns would clear up enough to enjoy their trip safely — but the smoke held.

“Coming out of covid, camping was the main thing we got to do for the last couple of summers that felt safe and secure,” said Cavazos, 34. “So it was just really bizarre and a surreal experience to make that call like … I don’t think we can sleep outside.”

Next week, Cavazos has another quintessential summer trip “up north” hanging in the balance as the wildfires keep raging.

“We’re not not going to go, but it’s drastically going to impact our plans to spend the entire week at the beach or hiking because the conditions,” she said. “We’ll figure it out, but it’s definitely a mental adjustment more than anything else.”

Millions of Americans have been exposed to unhealthy levels of smoke pollution, and the dangerous conditions are expected to continue into the summer, because Canadian fires could rage until snow falls. We used to plan our travel with a standard lineup of weather in mind: sunny, rainy, hot, cold. As humanity enters a new fire version of the ice age, we’ve added smoke to that list.

“Whether it’s in Europe, into Asia or North America … we are seeing more fires,” said Frank Harrison, regional security director at the travel risk-management company World Travel Protection and former firefighter who lives in Toronto. “And the intensity, the impact and the severity is increasing.”

Given the consistent uptick, Harrison said travelers — particularly those with preexisting conditions — will need to make informed choices when it comes to their trips. Here are some factors to consider.