To soak up the glory of summer in Michigan, Martha Cavazos and a group of friends planned a camping trip about an hour north of home in Detroit for early June. Then Canada’s worst fire season on record began, spreading smoke across North America. They pushed their trip back, hoping air quality concerns would clear up enough to enjoy their trip safely — but the smoke held.
How smoke from Canada wildfires could disrupt your summer vacation
Where to check for air pollution, how airports will be affected and other factors to consider before you travel
“Coming out of covid, camping was the main thing we got to do for the last couple of summers that felt safe and secure,” said Cavazos, 34. “So it was just really bizarre and a surreal experience to make that call like … I don’t think we can sleep outside.”
Next week, Cavazos has another quintessential summer trip “up north” hanging in the balance as the wildfires keep raging.
“We’re not not going to go, but it’s drastically going to impact our plans to spend the entire week at the beach or hiking because the conditions,” she said. “We’ll figure it out, but it’s definitely a mental adjustment more than anything else.”
Millions of Americans have been exposed to unhealthy levels of smoke pollution, and the dangerous conditions are expected to continue into the summer, because Canadian fires could rage until snow falls. We used to plan our travel with a standard lineup of weather in mind: sunny, rainy, hot, cold. As humanity enters a new fire version of the ice age, we’ve added smoke to that list.
“Whether it’s in Europe, into Asia or North America … we are seeing more fires,” said Frank Harrison, regional security director at the travel risk-management company World Travel Protection and former firefighter who lives in Toronto. “And the intensity, the impact and the severity is increasing.”
Given the consistent uptick, Harrison said travelers — particularly those with preexisting conditions — will need to make informed choices when it comes to their trips. Here are some factors to consider.
More travel tips
Trends: Japan | Cool all-inclusives | Let ChatGPT plan your day | Is it safe to go to Mexico? | How to be a good weed tourist
The basics: Better travel 101 | Cash-free tipping | Should you always book direct? | Traveling with kids | Decide where to stay | A pre-trip checklist of house chores | How to get your passport | Avoid getting sick | Budget for your trip | Do you have the right travel insurance? | How to travel with pets
Flying: Fly like a decent human being | Gear to pack | How to set airfare price alerts | PreCheck vs. Global Entry vs. CLEAR | Can I fly with weed? | AirTag your luggage | Airport parking 101 | Deal with airport crowds | Why you should stalk airfare after booking | Pet flying 101
Driving: 9 tips for road tripping with a baby | Try the Airbnb of rental cars | Rent an EV | Do I need an international license to drive abroad? | Avoid big rental car fees | Alternatives to flying with your pet
National Parks: A comprehensive guide | Where you need reservations | Lesser known parks | Parks etiquette
Greener travel: New rules of responsible travel | Bike to the airport | How environmentalists travel | How to find ‘greener’ flights | Make your travel better for the planet
Go by train: Overnight Amtraks | Grand Canyon | Vietnam | Harper’s Ferry
In case of emergency: | Make a backup plan | Manage airport disasters | Your flight is canceled | How to get a human on the phone | What to do if your car gets stuck | Find your lost luggage | How to get a refund for a canceled flight | Deal with a bad hotel room | When you’re bumped off your flight | If you get rebooked without your family | What are my rebooking rights? | Recover a lost item at TSA, the airport or your flight