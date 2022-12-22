Here are our best tips on surviving the holiday travel mess.
Get the latest update on the ‘bomb cyclone’
Dangerously cold Arctic air is blasting to the southeast across the central states ahead of the development of an intense winter storm poised to unleash blizzard conditions in portions of the Midwest, Great Lakes and interior Northeast. Temperatures are plummeting as the Arctic front plunges south. Visibility in snow could drop to near zero as winds intensify — especially late Thursday into Friday. Conditions could cause chaos during one of the holiday season’s busiest travel weeks. Follow our live coverage for the latest updates.
How to track flight cancellations and delays
Airports in Chicago and Detroit are among the major travel centers expected to see some of the worst blizzard conditions. Heavy winds, rain and ice could also affect highways and airports around D.C., Philadelphia, New York and Boston. Here’s a look at cancellations and delays at some of America’s busiest airports, and what officials advise for travelers in different locations.
How to get a refund for a canceled flight
If your flight has been canceled and you don’t take an alternative option, you’re entitled to a refund, per Transportation Department rules. Delayed? Getting your money back will depend on the length, circumstance and airline. If you’re one of the unlucky holiday fliers who ends up stuck, we compiled a guide on how to get a refund you’re owed.
Winter storms can wreak havoc on flights. Here’s why.
Planes, like butterflies and cars, don’t like ice and snow on their wings or under their tires. Because of that, de-icing, closed runways and crew schedules can lead to serious delays and cancellations. To better understand how winter storms affect flights, we spoke with aviation experts about some of the biggest mysteries surrounding icy and snowy weather and flying.
Driving in snow? What to do if your car gets stuck in a winter storm.
If you haven’t stocked your car for a worst-case scenario, you could wind up hungry, dehydrated and in danger of hypothermia. We spoke to experts about how to prepare to drive in winter weather and what to do if your car gets stuck in a scary storm.
10 cities in the path of the blizzard
Forecasters say travel during the peak of the storm — between late Thursday and Friday night — is likely to be severely impinged if not impossible. As you reconsider your plans, here are forecasts for 10 cities that could see some of the worst of the storm’s effects.
How to track down lost luggage
Canceled flights, delays and general chaos at the airport can increase your chances of your bag not making it to your final destination. Step one is to file a claim at your airline’s baggage desk at the airport. And if you haven’t left for the airport yet, put an AirTag in your bag to track its whereabouts. Here’s what else to know about recovering lost luggage.
Stuck at the airport? Finish your shopping.
Your flight is delayed for hours, and now you’re stuck. Or you had to rush to get on the road and didn’t get to make that last Target run for a gift for Grandma. Don’t worry; our procrastinator’s guide to shopping at airports, train depots and gas stations has got you covered. We promise you can find more than gum and neck pillows.
Find a decent airport meal, too
Airport food doesn’t have the best reputation. But if you’re stuck in one, you likely need to refuel at some point. We compiled the best places to eat and drink at the 13 busiest airports in the United States, from Atlanta to Los Angeles, based on recommendations from local food experts and travel pros. If you end up in Chicago’s O’Hare, check out chef Rick Bayless’s Tortas Frontera, a favorite of many frequent fliers.
Hannah Sampson, Matthew Cappucci, Luz Lazo and Gabe Hiatt contributed to this report.