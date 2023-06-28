The National Park Service manages more than 84 million acres, including marshlands, deserts, shorelines and more. And hundreds of millions of people visit national parks each year.
Journey into awe-inspiring landscapes
Explore the complicated past and uncertain future of America’s national parks, from Florida’s Everglades to Alaska’s Gates of the Arctic. Washington Post podcast host Lillian Cunningham ventures off the marked trail to better understand the most urgent stories playing out in five iconic landscapes today.
Listen to “Field Trip” on your favorite podcast app: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Amazon Music
Guide to the national parks
Start here with our comprehensive guide to all 63 national parks. Learn more about each park and sort by state, size and annual attendance.
Keep in mind that planning a trip to one of the lesser-known parks can help you avoid crowds. And find expert advice on making the most of your visit to the national parks.
Take a deep dive into some of the national parks:
Yosemite: Inspiration for the national parks
- As wildfires threaten Yosemite’s giant sequoias, Field Trip explore what it will take to correct past mistakes and ensure the survival of these ancient trees.
Podcast episode
Everglades: The “River of Grass”
- Field Trip explores how past mistakes devastated the “River of Grass.” What will it take to restore this unique landscape of water and sky?
Glacier: The rush of Glacier’s Going-to-the-Sun Road
- As Native people push for a greater hand in managing national park lands, Field Trip asks whether that could ever happen.
Podcast episode
White Sands: A park imprinted with the beginnings of the Atomic Age
- Field Trip tries to understand why America’s deserts have been both safeguarded and sacrificed.
Gates of the Arctic: The most remote and least visited national park
- Field Trip journeys above the Arctic Circle and confronts the big question facing Gates of the Arctic National Park’s future: whether a portion of this untouched wilderness will soon include a path for industry.