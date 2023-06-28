(Video: Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Washington Post) Travel America’s national parks

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The National Park Service manages more than 84 million acres, including marshlands, deserts, shorelines and more. And hundreds of millions of people visit national parks each year. Whether you’ve never been to one or you’re trying to visit all 63, The Washington Post will bring you into America’s cherished national parks.

Journey into awe-inspiring landscapes

Explore the complicated past and uncertain future of America’s national parks, from Florida’s Everglades to Alaska’s Gates of the Arctic. Washington Post podcast host Lillian Cunningham ventures off the marked trail to better understand the most urgent stories playing out in five iconic landscapes today.

Listen to “Field Trip” on your favorite podcast app: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Amazon Music

Advertisement

Guide to the national parks

Start here with our comprehensive guide to all 63 national parks. Learn more about each park and sort by state, size and annual attendance.

Take a deep dive into some of the national parks:

Yosemite: Inspiration for the national parks

As wildfires threaten Yosemite’s giant sequoias, Field Trip explore what it will take to correct past mistakes and ensure the survival of these ancient trees.

play Play now NaN min Follow on Podcast episode Spotify Apple Google Amazon

Everglades: The “River of Grass”

Field Trip explores how past mistakes devastated the “River of Grass.” What will it take to restore this unique landscape of water and sky?

Advertisement

Glacier: The rush of Glacier’s Going-to-the-Sun Road

As Native people push for a greater hand in managing national park lands, Field Trip asks whether that could ever happen.

play Play now NaN min Follow on Podcast episode Spotify Apple Google Amazon

White Sands: A park imprinted with the beginnings of the Atomic Age

Field Trip tries to understand why America’s deserts have been both safeguarded and sacrificed.

Advertisement

Gates of the Arctic: The most remote and least visited national park

Field Trip journeys above the Arctic Circle and confronts the big question facing Gates of the Arctic National Park’s future: whether a portion of this untouched wilderness will soon include a path for industry.