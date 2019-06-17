A local’s guide to Atlanta
- By Nneka M. Okona
- Photos by Kevin Liles
Atlanta has come a long way in its status as an overlooked and underrated city of the South. The film and TV industries have tapped into its particular splendor — there’s been a wild uptick in things shot here — and the tech industry has jumped on the nation’s little special secret.
African American history is woven into the city’s story as much as Southern food and Coca-Cola. It’s the hometown and burial place of Martin Luther King Jr. and was a pivotal place for the civil rights movement. But we implore you to go deeper than what you think you know. Experience Atlanta through its eclectic neighborhoods — some kitschy and some hipster, some suited for shopping and discovering local music, and some quaint, perfect for sitting at a sidewalk cafe with a cup of coffee. All these mix to ensure that once you leave, Georgia will always be on your mind.
Meet Nneka Okona
Nneka has lived in Atlanta since 2016 — this go-round. She’s from Atlanta, by way of Stone Mountain, and returned after living in Madrid and Washington, D.C. She considers herself a true Georgia peach and can’t give up sweet tea and skillet cornbread.
Stay
Eat
- Don’t walk around calling the city “Hotlanta.” No one has called it that since the 1990s. “ATL” is fine if you must use a nickname.
- Atlanta is the official birthplace of Coca-Cola. Don’t even think about ordering a Pepsi in this town.
- Southern hospitality is real. Locals’ love for their city is tangible in the friendly smiles from strangers, kind hellos and general warmth.
Do