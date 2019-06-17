A local’s guide to Atlanta

Atlanta has come a long way in its status as an overlooked and underrated city of the South. The film and TV industries have tapped into its particular splendor — there’s been a wild uptick in things shot here — and the tech industry has jumped on the nation’s little special secret.

African American history is woven into the city’s story as much as Southern food and Coca-Cola. It’s the hometown and burial place of Martin Luther King Jr. and was a pivotal place for the civil rights movement. But we implore you to go deeper than what you think you know. Experience Atlanta through its eclectic neighborhoods — some kitschy and some hipster, some suited for shopping and discovering local music, and some quaint, perfect for sitting at a sidewalk cafe with a cup of coffee. All these mix to ensure that once you leave, Georgia will always be on your mind.