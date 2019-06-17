A local’s guide to Austin
- By Omar L. Gallaga
- Photos by Ilana Panich-Linsman
Change is inevitable in any city, but in Austin, it’s a particularly sensitive subject. New high-rises crowd the skyline, old music venues have shut down, and the sidewalks are clogged with scooters.
But it’s not all changing. While Austin’s restaurant scene has blossomed and its reputation as a high-tech hub has grown, the city has retained a lot of its laid-back, slacker vibe. It’s still a university and state-government town with idealists and budding artists trying to make their marks. “Keep Austin Weird” may not be exactly right these days, but with South by Southwest Music Festival, the “Austin City Limits” TV show and plenty of live shows every night, no one can argue it doesn’t still have a vibrant music scene.
Meet Omar Gallaga
Omar has lived and worked in the Austin area since 1997. He’s watched the city change and still loves how friendly and open to new experiences people are here. He’s always looking for that perfect bowl — not just a cup — of queso.
Stay
Eat
- Locals eat more than barbecue and tacos. We have a thriving dining scene, particularly restaurants that fuse those flavors with other kinds of cuisine, such as Korean or Japanese.
- Things inevitably get crazy during the Austin City Limits Music Festival and South by Southwest. But don’t blame us locals; many leave town during that time to escape the crowds.
- We don’t all walk around wearing cowboy hats and boots. You’re thinking of the rodeo.
Do