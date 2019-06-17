A local’s guide to Austin

Change is inevitable in any city, but in Austin, it’s a particularly sensitive subject. New high-rises crowd the skyline, old music venues have shut down, and the sidewalks are clogged with scooters.

But it’s not all changing. While Austin’s restaurant scene has blossomed and its reputation as a high-tech hub has grown, the city has retained a lot of its laid-back, slacker vibe. It’s still a university and state-government town with idealists and budding artists trying to make their marks. “Keep Austin Weird” may not be exactly right these days, but with South by Southwest Music Festival, the “Austin City Limits” TV show and plenty of live shows every night, no one can argue it doesn’t still have a vibrant music scene.