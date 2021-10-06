A guide to local favorites in Bay View

Several miles south of downtown, Bay View’s quaint, small-town feel and plentiful parks, cafes and restaurants have made it one of the city’s most desirable residential neighborhoods. At its center is a sprawling, vibrant main street, Kinnickinnic Avenue, a winding, two-mile stretch of local businesses and affordable modern dining.

Meet Evan Rytlewski

A Milwaukee native, Evan is the web editor for the nonprofit Radio Milwaukee. For more than a decade, he was an arts writer and music editor for the city’s alt-weekly Shepherd Express.

