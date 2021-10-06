NEIGHBORHOOD GUIDE
A guide to local favorites in Bay View
- By Evan Rytlewski
- Photos by Jenny Bohr
Several miles south of downtown, Bay View’s quaint, small-town feel and plentiful parks, cafes and restaurants have made it one of the city’s most desirable residential neighborhoods. At its center is a sprawling, vibrant main street, Kinnickinnic Avenue, a winding, two-mile stretch of local businesses and affordable modern dining.
Meet Evan Rytlewski
A Milwaukee native, Evan is the web editor for the nonprofit Radio Milwaukee. For more than a decade, he was an arts writer and music editor for the city’s alt-weekly Shepherd Express.

Bay View
Cactus Club
Historically the city’s best punk and indie-rock bands have cut their teeth at this storied rock venue. They still do, but these days Cactus Club’s calendar is much more expansive and inclusive, running the gamut from independent rap and experimental electronic shows to queer dance parties.
2496 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee, Wis. 53207
Three Brothers
Specializing in Serbian staples such as burek, stuffed peppers and chicken paprikash, this James Beard-award winning restaurant has the comforting feel of a grandmother’s kitchen. Plan on a slow meal: Some entrees can take 50 minutes, but the ambiance and bountiful fresh appetizers make that wait a pleasure.
2414 S. St. Clair St., Milwaukee, Wis. 53207
Odd Duck
All those Yelp reviews aren’t lying: This small-plate restaurant really is one of the great prides of the city’s culinary scene, offering four-star dining in a casual, unpretentious setting. The ever-rotating menu highlights ingredients such as octopus, short rib, cauliflower and oyster mushrooms in truly novel ways.
2352 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wis. 53207
Lazy Susan
It may not have the profile of Odd Duck, but this vegetable-forward kitchen just a couple of blocks away is similarly sensational, with not-so-small small plates that celebrate seasonal ingredients. It has some of the best gluten-free options in the city, too.
2378 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, Wis. 53207
The Vanguard
Meat lovers aren’t the only ones served at this unassumingly ambitious bar kitchen, which makes all of its sausages in-house. Among the dozens of varieties are several vegan options, including vegan chorizo.
2659 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wis. 53207
Vinchi’s Pizza
Bay View’s best pizzeria doesn’t even have a sign. Tucked in the back of one of the neighborhood’s most inviting corner bars, the Bubbler, this separate, cash-only business serves quintessentially Milwaukee pizza: a crunchy, almost charred thin crust piled high with toppings.
3158 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, Wis. 53207
