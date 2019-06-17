A local’s guide to Boston
- By Peggy Hernandez
- Photos by Iaritza Menjivar
The biggest draw to Boston is a history that makes one marvel at the colonists’ audacity to overthrow British authority. But the city is no museum. It pulsates with an energy magnified by about 150,000 students attending more than 30 local colleges, legions of sports fans visiting TD Garden and the temple of Fenway Park, and athletes testing their limits in the Boston Marathon or Charles Regatta. The city thrums around July Fourth in anticipation of fireworks so spectacular that even locals are still in awe.
Boston is in the midst of a building boom, with billions of dollars invested. Much of the growth is thanks to high-tech and biotech industries. But the result is soaring housing prices, luxury condos and gentrified working-class neighborhoods. Meanwhile, the famous Boston accent — notably the disappearing “R” — grows more faint. Still, some things are the same: Driving remains an atrocious task, and pahking is expensive.
Meet Peggy Hernandez
Peggy is a California transplant who intended to stay only two years. Then: good job + marriage + multiple moves (including to London and Tokyo). The family returned to Boston in 2005. She really does like the weather.
Stay
Eat
- It’s “Mass Ave.” and “Comm Ave.” Everyone will know you’re a tourist if you say “Massachusetts Avenue” or “Commonwealth Avenue.”
- Decipher the old John Hancock Building weather beacon with this local ditty: Steady blue, clear view/ Flashing blue, clouds due/ Steady red, rain ahead/ Flashing red, snow instead (or, in summer, the Red Sox game is postponed).
- No one will honk at an experienced Boston driver who knows exactly when to go the wrong way down the street to cut around a long line.
Do