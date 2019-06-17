A local’s guide to Boston

The biggest draw to Boston is a history that makes one marvel at the colonists’ audacity to overthrow British authority. But the city is no museum. It pulsates with an energy magnified by about 150,000 students attending more than 30 local colleges, legions of sports fans visiting TD Garden and the temple of Fenway Park, and athletes testing their limits in the Boston Marathon or Charles Regatta. The city thrums around July Fourth in anticipation of fireworks so spectacular that even locals are still in awe.

Boston is in the midst of a building boom, with billions of dollars invested. Much of the growth is thanks to high-tech and biotech industries. But the result is soaring housing prices, luxury condos and gentrified working-class neighborhoods. Meanwhile, the famous Boston accent — notably the disappearing “R” — grows more faint. Still, some things are the same: Driving remains an atrocious task, and pahking is expensive.