For a long part of its history, Brooklyn was known as just a teeming residential stop on the way into the glamorous chaos that is Manhattan. But over the decades, the culturally and creatively diverse New York City borough has finally been given its flowers, so much so that in the past several years Manhattanites have been moving here in droves. Brooklyn’s charm is captivating and undeniable — it has the livelihood of the city, with the personality of a town.

You see, the beauty of Brooklyn is characterized by its people. It’s been built on the various cultures that New York invites. Many of the immigrants who came to America through New York found their home in the city’s most populated borough. Long-standing minority and immigrant cultures, coupled with the influx of independent-minded New Yorkers with an artistic streak, all make up the complicated mix that gives Brooklyn its flavor.

The creative energy and the cultural diversity have made way for a spirited food scene, a buzzy nightlife and a semi-good basketball team, turning a county with an industrial agenda into an area large and active enough to rival some of America’s greatest cities, all on its own.