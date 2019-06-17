A local’s guide to Charleston, S.C.

There’s more to Charleston than “Southern charm.” Living here requires a love for adventure and a willingness to have all the senses engaged. The cuisine, the architecture and the soothing sound of the ocean can make a resident feel truly alive.

Explore the city on foot, taking in stories — old and new — along the way. The culture here is more than the shrimp and grits visitors often expect to see on their plates. Today’s Charleston holds reverence for music, theater, visual arts, literature and finding new ways to relax one’s soul.

In Charleston, one cannot avoid history — both the triumph and tragedy. To visit the city is to appreciate the richness of many of the cultures that are now part of America. There’s something for every taste packed into the city’s few square miles.