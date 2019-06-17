A local’s guide to Charleston, S.C.
- By Shani Gilchrist
- Photos by Alice Keeney
There’s more to Charleston than “Southern charm.” Living here requires a love for adventure and a willingness to have all the senses engaged. The cuisine, the architecture and the soothing sound of the ocean can make a resident feel truly alive.
Explore the city on foot, taking in stories — old and new — along the way. The culture here is more than the shrimp and grits visitors often expect to see on their plates. Today’s Charleston holds reverence for music, theater, visual arts, literature and finding new ways to relax one’s soul.
In Charleston, one cannot avoid history — both the triumph and tragedy. To visit the city is to appreciate the richness of many of the cultures that are now part of America. There’s something for every taste packed into the city’s few square miles.
Meet Shani Gilchrist
Shani has lived in Charleston at full- and part-time intervals since 2015. She was born in a Wisconsin town located exactly halfway between Milwaukee and Chicago, but moved to rural South Carolina with her family at age 10. She’s been trying to find the balance between country girl and city girl ever since.
Stay
Eat
- Charleston can be so beautiful that it may seem as though it were created just for visitors. But please remember that people do live here, and not all the beautiful buildings are public; don’t peek into our windows!
- While we’re at it, please don’t get too swept up in ogling the city’s beauty while driving, either.
- Shrimp and grits are great, but the local cuisine offers so much more. Look for things like pimento cheese and pickled okra on menus.
Do