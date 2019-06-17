A local’s guide to Charlotte
- By Kristen Wile
- Photos by Travis Dove
Charlotte has a way of making you want to stay. There’s plenty of green space, Southern charm with a progressive attitude, and booming hospitality and arts scenes. It’s big enough to feel like a real city and small enough that you can still make a difference; affordable housing and economic opportunity have become focal points for change. While many complain that history has been torn down to make way for apartment buildings and skyscrapers, neighborhoods like the historic Fourth Ward reveal an evolution. And the new is on display in South End, the edgy in NoDa and the fun in Plaza Midwood. For anyone, there’s a place to feel at home.
Ask most new residents why they moved to Charlotte, and the answer is often because they visited someone they know and fell in love. Be warned.
Meet Kristen Wile
Kristen moved to Charlotte from D.C. in 2013. She was born in New York and has finally found a city with a proper climate. The former editor of Charlotte magazine, she started a subscription-based website covering food and drink in the city and enjoys working from home with her two rescue pit bulls and pet tortoise.
- Yes, we have a lot of bankers, but we’re not just a banking town. There are plenty of people working in tech, hospitality and the arts, and, if you look for it, Charlotte has a robust creative scene.
- It's illegal to have happy-hour alcohol specials here, so don’t ask. We think it's crazy, too, but that's the reality of an alcohol-controlled state. At least we can order mimosas before noon on Sundays now.
- We’re a transplant town, much like Washington. Most people you talk to aren’t from here, but they will say they plan to stay.
