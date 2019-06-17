A local’s guide to Charlotte

Charlotte has a way of making you want to stay. There’s plenty of green space, Southern charm with a progressive attitude, and booming hospitality and arts scenes. It’s big enough to feel like a real city and small enough that you can still make a difference; affordable housing and economic opportunity have become focal points for change. While many complain that history has been torn down to make way for apartment buildings and skyscrapers, neighborhoods like the historic Fourth Ward reveal an evolution. And the new is on display in South End, the edgy in NoDa and the fun in Plaza Midwood. For anyone, there’s a place to feel at home.

Ask most new residents why they moved to Charlotte, and the answer is often because they visited someone they know and fell in love. Be warned.