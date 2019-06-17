A local’s guide to Chicago

Popular culture paints Chicago as a politically fraught tale of two cities — one growing, cosmopolitan and chic, the other crass, dangerous and in decline. Beyond that Dickensian cliche, however, lives one singular complex metropolis that is rapidly changing yet anchored in history.

Chicago is a diverse cultural mecca along Lake Michigan with award-winning chefs and entertainment, arts and architecture, and views of the lakefront and skyline that will have you swooning upon arrival. If you stick to the central business district as a lot of visitors do, you won’t reap the full benefits of the city. Remember, Chicago is a city of neighborhoods, with 77 official community areas and a penchant for reinvention.