A local’s guide to Chicago
- By Adeshina Emmanuel
- Photos by Lucy Hewett
Popular culture paints Chicago as a politically fraught tale of two cities — one growing, cosmopolitan and chic, the other crass, dangerous and in decline. Beyond that Dickensian cliche, however, lives one singular complex metropolis that is rapidly changing yet anchored in history.
Chicago is a diverse cultural mecca along Lake Michigan with award-winning chefs and entertainment, arts and architecture, and views of the lakefront and skyline that will have you swooning upon arrival. If you stick to the central business district as a lot of visitors do, you won’t reap the full benefits of the city. Remember, Chicago is a city of neighborhoods, with 77 official community areas and a penchant for reinvention.
Meet Adeshina Emmanuel
Adeshina was raised by an African-American mother and Nigerian father in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood on the Far North Side, where he studied journalism at Loyola University in Rogers Park.
Want to get in touch?Email bytheway@washpost.com
Stay
Explore more of Chicago
Eat
- Don’t call it “Chiraq.” This is Chicago.
- You’ll never know the real Chicago if you just stay downtown with the tourists. Chicago is a city of neighborhoods, with 77 official community areas to explore.
- We’re not all Cubs fans.
Do