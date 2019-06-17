A local’s guide to Honolulu

Those in search of an “authentic” Hawaii will often bypass Honolulu, pointing to its strip malls and high-rises, to Waikiki and its crowds, as if Hawaii should be nothing but beaches and jungle. But this is the Hawaii where the majority of the state’s residents live and work, where its creatives have rediscovered the wisdom and beauty in Hawaii’s indigenous culture and apply it to Kakaako murals and Waikiki hotels’ interior design, to Kaimuki restaurants and Chinatown boutiques.

Honolulu is about juxtapositions — not just of the oft-touted East and West, but of past and present. Some restaurants are mid-century time capsules (many in the derided strip malls) — of Hawaii and America, and also of other countries, including China, Japan and the Philippines. They are the legacy of immigrants who brought their culture and perpetuate through menus and festivals traditions that have waned in the rest of the world. Meanwhile, newcomers continue to arrive, exerting their influence with new glass-and-steel towers that reflect the ocean and sky. But what about the beaches and jungles? Don’t worry, Honolulu has them, too.