A local’s guide to Las Vegas

It’s easy to see Las Vegas for its tropes — a party city and convention town and nothing more. Sure, Vegas prides itself as the world’s playground, and you can always find that escape here. But behind the scenes, Las Vegas is rapidly changing — growing up, even — as new residents flock to the desert chasing opportunity and booming immigrant populations build communities.

Now more than ever, the neighborhoods off the Strip are shining. Plus, we finally have our own sports teams; the arts scene is growing; and the city is bordered by some of the best hiking and climbing spots in the West. At its core, Las Vegas is a hopeful city, full of people continually optimistic about its future. You’d have to be to live in arguably the most unconventional city in America.