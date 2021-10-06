NEIGHBORHOOD GUIDE
A guide to local favorites in Lincoln Village
- By Evan Rytlewski
- Photos by Jenny Bohr
Like many neighborhoods on Milwaukee’s South Side, Lincoln Village was historically Polish, but its population has grown increasingly Hispanic over the decades. The two cultures complement each other in wonderful ways: Old Polish landmarks sit next to thriving new Mexican and Salvadoran restaurants, and families of all backgrounds gather around the serene lagoon at Kosciuszko Park lagoon, fishing in the summer and ice skating in the winter.
Meet Evan Rytlewski
A Milwaukee native, Evan is the web editor for the nonprofit Radio Milwaukee. For more than a decade, he was an arts writer and music editor for the city’s alt-weekly Shepherd Express.
Want to get in touch?Email bytheway@washpost.com
Read more about Evan
Lincoln Village
Don Lucho Carnitas
Patrons line up as early as 4 a.m. at this weekends-only spot, which sells succulent fresh pork, lamb and barbacoa by the pound. Served on fragrant homemade tortillas, the carnitas tacos are huge and heavenly, but don’t dawdle if you want one. Don Lucho can sell out of everything by as early as 1 p.m.
565 W. Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, Wis. 53207
A&J Polish Deli
One of the few businesses left in the city where most patrons still speak Polish, this butcher shop serves that community with a variety of pierogi, cold cuts and sausages, including kishka and kielbasa. There’s also a wide selection of Polish cookies, rye breads and beers.
1215 W. Lincoln Ave. Milwaukee, Wis. 53215
Koz’s Mini Bowl
Mini bowling is what it sounds like: bowling but with shorter lanes, shorter pins and a ball you can cup in your palm. The four lanes in the back of this unassuming dive bar date to the 1920s, and pinsetters set the pins by hand. It’s an addictive game and so easy that even the worst bowlers are guaranteed their share of strikes.
2078 S. Seventh St., Milwaukee, Wis. 53204
Basilica of St. Josaphat
There’s no greater monument to the faith and ingenuity of Milwaukee’s Polish ancestors than this basilica, the city’s largest, most spectacular church. To save money, it was built, in the late 1800s, in part from recycled pieces of an old Chicago courthouse. It hosts daily Mass and occasional choral concerts.
2333 S. Sixth St., Milwaukee, Wis. 53215
There's more to see
Evan Rytlewski
A Milwaukee native, Evan is the web editor for the nonprofit Radio Milwaukee. For more than a decade, he was an arts writer and music editor for the city’s alt-weekly Shepherd Express.
Jenny Bohr
Jenny is a photographer based in Milwaukee. Raised on the city’s south side, an area where she still calls home and can’t stop photographing because of its vast uniqueness. She likes her city’s historic architecture and green spaces.