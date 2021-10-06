A guide to local favorites in Lincoln Village

Like many neighborhoods on Milwaukee’s South Side, Lincoln Village was historically Polish, but its population has grown increasingly Hispanic over the decades. The two cultures complement each other in wonderful ways: Old Polish landmarks sit next to thriving new Mexican and Salvadoran restaurants, and families of all backgrounds gather around the serene lagoon at Kosciuszko Park lagoon, fishing in the summer and ice skating in the winter.

