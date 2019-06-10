A local’s guide to Miami

Beyond the popular beach and party scenes, the best parts of Miami are on the fringes. Since 1896, the city has depended on renovation and revitalization, especially within its expanding neighborhoods. Although most have been forced to adapt to cultural or societal changes, they have also safeguarded their pasts. Whether in Wynwood, Little Havana or the MiMo District, preservation groups have inspired renewed interest in the art, architecture and culture of these neighborhoods. Each has its own history and charm, but it’s their near-demise and recovery decades later that make them truly unique. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them to explore.

Meet Suzette Laboy

Suzette has lived in Miami since she was 5 and embraces its constantly warm but often finicky weather (hello, random afternoon rain showers). But even given that, she prefers to be outdoors, exploring Miami one park and neighborhood at a time.

