BREAKFAST McBob’s Pub & Grill Yes, it’s a bar, but this welcoming Irish pub in Washington Heights also serves the neighborhood’s heartiest breakfasts and spectacular corned beef. If you’re planning on a light lunch, order the McGinnity — a mound of eggs, potatoes and crispy corned beef hash — and instead of toast, opt for one of the homemade breads or scones (for being so tiny, this kitchen doesn’t cut corners). If you wash it down with Guinness, nobody will judge. BTW: McBob’s has a free shuttle to Milwaukee Brewers games, making this an ideal place to fill up before a visit to Miller Park. 4919 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wis. 53208 Website 414-871-5050



BREAKFAST Coffee Makes You Black Chicken and waffles is the go-to order at this spacious all-day breakfast spot in the North Division neighborhood. The chefs specialize in other soul-food dishes that can be hard to find elsewhere in the city, including catfish and grits and salmon patties and rice. Adorned with vibrant African art, the space hosts poetry readings, community talks, live soul and jazz music, and pop-up shops from Black artists and entrepreneurs. BTW: They also serve a seriously underrated fish fry on Friday nights. 2803 N. Teutonia Ave., Milwaukee, Wis. 53206 Website 414-562-5225



LUNCH Solly’s Grille Butter burgers are a regional favorite, but no Milwaukee grill takes them to anywhere near the indulgent extremes of this old-school lunch counter. Solly’s crowns its beef patties with such a heaping scoop of butter that it melts off the burger, leaving behind a glistening pool on the plate. A love-it-or-hate-it experience, this greasy spoon has been dividing locals for more than 80 years. BTW: You can order your burger with light butter — and if you’re on the fence, that’s probably the way to go. 4629 N. Port Washington Road, Milwaukee, Wis., 53212 Website 414-332-8808



LUNCH Zócalo Food Park With its sunny patio and picnic tables, this Walker’s Point food truck park is paradise on a nice day. Its vendors do the space justice, offering a variety of scratch-made bagels, ice cream flavors, burgers and arepas (a piping-hot Venezuelan sandwich made from freshly grilled maize dough). For those who prefer to sit indoors, there is also a cheerful, Frida Kahlo-inspired cocktail lounge that comes to life at night. BTW: Stumped about what to order? You can never go wrong with al pastor tacos from Mazorca, one of the city’s most dependable taco trucks. 636 S. 6th St., Milwaukee, Wis. 53204 Website 414-433-9747



DINNER Five O’Clock Steakhouse Meals have an unusual rhythm at this jumping supper club. Diners order while enjoying a drink at the bar, and by the time they’re escorted to the table, their salad is already waiting for them, along with a customary relish tray and a loaf of warm sourdough. With its dated wood paneling, Christmas lights and mirrored walls, the setting is borderline kitschy, but the food is serious — especially the steaks, which are charbroiled for a magnificent crust. BTW: Five O’Clock’s bartenders specialize in classic cocktails, the most popular of which are, hands down, brandy Old Fashioneds, the unofficial state cocktail. 2416 W. State St., Milwaukee, Wis. 53233 Website 414-342-3553



DINNER The Noble Every trip to the Noble is a leap of faith since the menu changes daily. But this tiny farm-to-table restaurant has a kitchen you can trust, with daily specials that include enormous filets and pork chops, creative and hearty vegetarian dishes, and standout seafood (the chefs work miracles with trout and swordfish). If you’re looking to eat on the lighter or cheaper side, the scratch-made soups and rotating selection of grilled breads and spreads are satisfying enough to make a meal of them. BTW: The Noble doesn’t take reservations, but the waits aren’t terrible if you prepare. Arrive early and plan on a drink at the neighboring corner bar until your table is ready. 704 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee, Wis., 53205 Website Location



LATE-NIGHT Boone & Crockett Adorned like an improbably upscale hunting cabin, this roomy-yet-nook-filled Walker’s Point bar serves sensational gourmet cocktails at reasonable down-to-earth prices, along with a huge selection of whiskies and craft beers. A favorite hangout for local musicians (there’s a large concert venue in the back), it takes advantage of its prime riverfront location with a vast patio and a taco truck, Taco Moto, that serves remarkable Dr. Pepper-braised pork tacos. BTW: The bar is the home base for the Pedal Tavern party bikes that cruise the city during the warm weather months, so it can draw some revelrous daytime crowds. 818 S. Water St., Milwaukee, Wis., 53204 Website 414-212-8115



