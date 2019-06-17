A local’s guide to Minneapolis

While it might seem like a secondary Chicago to outsiders, Minneapolis is the definition of a hidden gem. And thanks to the resilience required to weather Minnesota winters, it’s poised to remain that way for eternity.

We have creative local art and food (think doughnuts sold out of someone’s backyard), an outdoors scene that rivals Denver (ahem, ours is one of the best bike cities in the world), and thriving Somali, Ethiopian, Hmong, Korean and Latinx communities. Even as it grows and changes, Minneapolis still oozes plenty of Upper Midwest goodness. The result is a city where down-to-earth, Middle America vibes blend with urban culture, creating a place that’s truly special.