A local’s guide to New Orleans

Bob Dylan probably said it best: “There are a lot of places I like, but I like New Orleans better.”

And what’s not to like? There’s the history and charm of the city, the French Quarter is a slice of Europe on American soil, and then there are the people. New Orleans has always been a melting pot, thanks to its location on the Mississippi River, and that mix of European, Creole and African American culture has only become more diverse since Hurricane Katrina. New Orleans is a city with fascinating tales and characters around every corner — and there’s so much more to it than the bars on Bourbon Street.