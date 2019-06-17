A local’s guide to New Orleans
- By Danny Monteverde
- Photos by Annie Flanagan
Bob Dylan probably said it best: “There are a lot of places I like, but I like New Orleans better.”
And what’s not to like? There’s the history and charm of the city, the French Quarter is a slice of Europe on American soil, and then there are the people. New Orleans has always been a melting pot, thanks to its location on the Mississippi River, and that mix of European, Creole and African American culture has only become more diverse since Hurricane Katrina. New Orleans is a city with fascinating tales and characters around every corner — and there’s so much more to it than the bars on Bourbon Street.
Meet Danny Monteverde
Danny is a sixth-generation New Orleanian who tried living in Dallas once but quickly came home. He spent several years reporting for the Times-Picayune and New Orleans Advocate before moving to WWL-TV. Like any good local boy, he can walk to his mom’s house from his place.
Stay
Eat
- It’s pronounced New Or-lins, not N’awlins. And most locals don’t visit Bourbon Street.
- Buy beads or catch them during a parade if it’s Carnival season. Just don’t flash for them.
- Zydeco music is not a thing here. That’s three hours away in southwest Louisiana.
Do