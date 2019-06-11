A local’s guide to Philadelphia

From the outside, we’re known for cheesesteaks, history and “Rocky,” but there’s more to Philly than those popular touchpoints. The city can be a bit rough around the edges, but the more time you spend here and the more you explore, the more you come to love it. Our food scene, with award-winning chefs and restaurants, has put us on the global map. We’re a city spoiled for arts and culture, with world-class museums, and you can’t beat the walkability and ease of getting from one neighborhood to the next in under 30 minutes, whether on foot, by public transportation or taxi alternatives.

Philly has its grit (and an aptly named mascot, Gritty), along with beauty, both of which come together to make a pretty memorable town.