A local’s guide to Philadelphia
- By
- Photos by
From the outside, we’re known for cheesesteaks, history and “Rocky,” but there’s more to Philly than those popular touchpoints. The city can be a bit rough around the edges, but the more time you spend here and the more you explore, the more you come to love it. Our food scene, with award-winning chefs and restaurants, has put us on the global map. We’re a city spoiled for arts and culture, with world-class museums, and you can’t beat the walkability and ease of getting from one neighborhood to the next in under 30 minutes, whether on foot, by public transportation or taxi alternatives.
Philly has its grit (and an aptly named mascot, Gritty), along with beauty, both of which come together to make a pretty memorable town.
Meet Swabreen Bakr
Swabreen grew up in South America and settled in Philadelphia for college at Drexel University in 2002. She loves exploring cities both locally and internationally. She’s been writing about Philadelphia for about 10 years.
Want to get in touch?Email bytheway@washpost.com
Stay
Explore more of Philadelphia
Eat
- Don’t try to drive or park within the city; trust us.
- If you’re going to order a cheesesteak, keep it nice and simple with the toppings; order it with Whiz.
- It’s pronounced “wooder,” not “water.”
Do