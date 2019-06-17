A local’s guide to Phoenix

Phoenix is the home of dry heat, rivers without water, saguaro cactuses, snowbirds and ample patios. With few natural boundaries, the metropolitan area stretches far and wide, seamlessly melding into the surrounding suburbs. For eight or nine months a year, it’s the envy of much of America, with blue skies, abundant hiking, mountain biking, amazing sunsets and outdoor dining.

Phoenix boasts a little of everything: diversity in its food, a growing arts scene and some James Beard Award-winning chefs. For every strip mall (and there are many), there’s a locally owned restaurant, boutique or art space trying to make its mark in the valley. In Phoenix, half the thrill of going out is uncovering new hidden treasures and discovering the community of people working to make Phoenix an interesting place to live.