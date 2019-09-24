A local’s guide to Portland, Maine

Some may call it the “other Portland,” but to Mainers, this is the big city. With its highly regarded restaurants, abundant craft breweries, and world-class artists and writers, Portland is a hot spot of American creativity. And while the locals love these attractions, it’s the cozy feel and sense of community that truly make it home. Portlanders have their bartenders, their coffee shops and their booksellers, but they also love welcoming new people as much as they like seeing a familiar face.

There’s a reason every other person you talk to here will say they moved back after a decade away in Boston or New York. Portland has the vibe of a city while still being quintessentially Maine. So grab a beer and a lobster bib, and come see why this little hub is making so much noise.