A guide to local favorites in Riverwest

The countercultural center of the city, Riverwest has been a magnet for Milwaukee artists and activists for decades. The neighborhood’s dense grids of duplexes disguise a vibrant nightlife — in addition to co-ops, galleries and music venues, it hosts an array of down-to-earth bars and dance clubs, especially down Locust Street and Center Street.

Meet Evan Rytlewski

A Milwaukee native, Evan is the web editor for the nonprofit Radio Milwaukee. For more than a decade, he was an arts writer and music editor for the city’s alt-weekly Shepherd Express.

Want to get in touch?

