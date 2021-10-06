NEIGHBORHOOD GUIDE
A guide to local favorites in Riverwest
- By Evan Rytlewski
- Photos by Jenny Bohr
The countercultural center of the city, Riverwest has been a magnet for Milwaukee artists and activists for decades. The neighborhood’s dense grids of duplexes disguise a vibrant nightlife — in addition to co-ops, galleries and music venues, it hosts an array of down-to-earth bars and dance clubs, especially down Locust Street and Center Street.
A Milwaukee native, Evan is the web editor for the nonprofit Radio Milwaukee. For more than a decade, he was an arts writer and music editor for the city’s alt-weekly Shepherd Express.
Riverwest
Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Generations of Milwaukee songwriters have embraced this bar’s intimate performance space as a second home. On Wednesday nights, it hosts the most respected open mic in the city, and on Mondays, it dedicates its stage to a poetry night.
1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wis. 53212
Mad Planet
Forswearing the steep covers and restrictive dress codes of the city’s more upscale dance clubs, Mad Planet offers one of the most inclusive dance floors in the city. In addition to a hugely popular retro dance party on Fridays, it draws big crowds with its period soul, funk and goth nights.
533 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wis. 53212
Riverwest Co-op & Cafe
Start your morning with enormous vegan pancakes at this community institution. You’ll find tofu, tempeh and just about any other meat replacement you can name on the lunch and dinner menus.
733 E. Clarke St., Milwaukee, Wis. 53212
Company Brewing
In addition to elegant comfort food and a huge beer selection, this modern brewpub boasts one of Riverwest’s best-used patios and a unique lineup of live hip-hop, jazz, soul and indie rock. The tap list also includes some refreshing kombucha.
735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wis. 53212
Club Timbuktu
Club Timbuktu’s kitchen serves faithful renditions of African staples such as Mogadishu fish soup and sambusas (fried pockets of meat and vegetables), but its biggest draw is its dance floor. Reggae, dancehall and rap DJs pack the club every week.
520 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wis. 53212
