A local’s guide to San Juan, Puerto Rico

Picture-perfect beaches are a major draw, and rightfully so. But Puerto Rico is rich in tradition, too — molded by Spanish, African and indigenous Taíno cultures over hundreds of years. In the capital city of San Juan, alongside the heritage, from bomba and plena rhythms and comida criolla — typical Puerto Rican food — you’ll also find innovation. It’s a delicate effort, balancing or blending the new with the storied, and supporting local businesses, whether just-opened or established.

In the wake of Hurricane Maria, the people of Puerto Rico are bonded more than ever, and their pride shows. You’ll get the most from your trip not just by visiting shops and restaurants, but also by listening to anyone who’s willing to share their stories. San Juan’s future and its history are inseparable, because the people make it so.